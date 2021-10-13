Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

