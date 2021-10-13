CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 669.6% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CNNXF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. CannAmerica Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

