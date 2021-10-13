CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 669.6% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:CNNXF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. CannAmerica Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
