Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Canon by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

