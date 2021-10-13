Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) vs. Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

14.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 1 11 2 0 2.07 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus price target of $28.23, suggesting a potential upside of 115.03%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Grove.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -200.71% -17.31% -10.94% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Grove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $414.03 million 12.47 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -6.08 Grove $24.09 million 3.06 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Grove on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.