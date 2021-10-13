CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

