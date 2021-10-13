CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Dollar General by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 448,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,044,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

NYSE:DG opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

