CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

