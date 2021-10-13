Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Shares Down 26.9%

Shares of Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) fell 26.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71.

Carebook Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRBKF)

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, provides digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurers. The company offers pharmacy engagement platform. It also develops and commercializes mobile health management system for individuals, their families, pharmacies, insurers, employers, and clinics.

