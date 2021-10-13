Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

CZMWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CZMWY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 672. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.15.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

