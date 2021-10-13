Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $150.29

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.29 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 136.58 ($1.78). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 148.75 ($1.94), with a volume of 556,510 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The firm has a market cap of £139.41 million and a PE ratio of 16.35.
In other Carr’s Group news, insider Hugh Pelham bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £125,600 ($164,097.20).
About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
