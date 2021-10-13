Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $35,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Cars.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cars.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

CARS opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.