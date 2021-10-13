Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $2,251,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $74,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

NYSE CVNA opened at $281.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.40. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -240.58 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 756,157 shares of company stock valued at $257,896,056. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

