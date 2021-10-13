Casper (CSPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.65 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Casper has a market capitalization of $262.92 million and $22.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,405,977,886 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,821,189 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

