CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 69.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 132,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 68.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 55.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of CTT opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.39 million, a PE ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

