Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 141.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $399,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

