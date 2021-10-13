Cenovus Energy (CVE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE):

10/12/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perfom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$15.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVE opened at C$14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.72. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$28.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 324.09.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

