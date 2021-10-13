Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.