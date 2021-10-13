Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perfom rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.25.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.72. The company has a market cap of C$28.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.09.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

