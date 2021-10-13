Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CG. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.89.

CG traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 303,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,136. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

