Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,163,216 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

