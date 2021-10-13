Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $17,401,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $17,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.24 per share, with a total value of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 531 shares of company stock valued at $60,674. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a market cap of $641.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

