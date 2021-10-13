Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Century Communities worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

CCS stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

