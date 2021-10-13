Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $135.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $119.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $120.88.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $6,042,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.