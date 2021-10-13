Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.16% of Certara worth $136,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,511,149. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

