CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CF Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.