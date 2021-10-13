CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.73.

CF opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

