CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get CGG alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $633.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). CGG had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.

CGG Company Profile

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.