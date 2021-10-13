Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.17.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

