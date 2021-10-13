Charles F. Lowrey Sells 37,011 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.45. 1,566,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

