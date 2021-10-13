Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,504 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,272. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $152.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

