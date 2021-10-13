Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,298. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.