Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,258 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 38.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,153 shares of company stock worth $51,644,888 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB traded up $17.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.89. 11,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,717. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.81 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

