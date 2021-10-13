Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet stock traded up $22.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,756.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,806.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,569.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,728 shares of company stock valued at $459,355,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.