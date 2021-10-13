Cheuvreux Upgrades Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) to Buy

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PHPPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PHPPY opened at $23.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Signify has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

