China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,823. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

