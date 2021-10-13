China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Up 2,066.7% in September

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 2,066.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CHGI opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. China Carbon Graphite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile
