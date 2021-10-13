China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.7589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

