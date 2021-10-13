Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.56.

NYSE:CB opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 52-week low of $116.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

