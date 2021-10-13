CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

