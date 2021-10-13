CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.91.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.69. 547,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,347. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.49. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

