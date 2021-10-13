Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 6%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.90. 183,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,097,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cinemark by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 159,060 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.