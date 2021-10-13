Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $404.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,142 shares of company stock worth $15,705,343. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

