Citigroup Inc. Buys 107,870 Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) by 330.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Foresight Autonomous worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of FRSX opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.