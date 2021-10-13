Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Yalla Group by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YALA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

YALA stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.88. Yalla Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

