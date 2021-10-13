Citigroup Inc. Has $641,000 Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

