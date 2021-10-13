Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Increased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. 569,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,579,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

