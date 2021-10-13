Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 482.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,547,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 418,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

