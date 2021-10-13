Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,808 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Progyny by 181.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of PGNY opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.