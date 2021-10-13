Citigroup Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cimpress by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 125.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cimpress by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

