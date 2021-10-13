Citigroup Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.39.

ETN stock opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.60. Eaton has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

